Area musicians invited to join Saint Mary’s Concert Band

Experienced area instrumentalists are invited to join the Saint Mary’s University Concert Band this fall. This season’s first rehearsal will take place at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in Saint Yon’s Hall, rehearsal room 158, on the Winona Campus of Saint Mary’s University.

The Concert Band has been a college-community partnership since 1990 and is directed by Janet Heukeshoven, professor of music and music education. The band rehearses 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays while classes are in session, late August through April.

Talented high school musicians and experienced adult community players are invited to join the collegiate instrumentalists for an exciting season of great music. Trumpet and percussion players are especially needed this year, but all experienced wind, brass and percussion players are welcome to join the SMU Concert Band.

Chair placement auditions will be held after the first two rehearsals on Aug. 29 and 31. These are short, individually scheduled and are based on the band’s repertoire and scales; details will be provided at the first rehearsal.

The band performs twice during the 2022-23 academic year:

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The annual afternoon Christmas Concert in Page Theater.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. This concert features the Holst

Suite in Eb, a new composition commissioned through the Kaplan Foundation commissioning project (featuring composer Benjamin Dean Taylor), as well as a piccolo & euphonium duet performed by Janet and Eric Heukeshoven, directed by alumna Dr. Lynn Albee. The SMU Jazz Ensemble

(led by Eric Heukeshoven) is presenting the first half of the concert. Alumni from both ensembles are especially invited to attend and participate in this retirement celebration with Eric and Janet Heukeshoven.

Please contact Janet Heukeshoven at 507-457-1675 or jheukesh@smumn.edu if you’re interested in playing with the concert band this year and/or for more information regarding the spring concert plans. Please include what instrument you play and contact information.