The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
Students from this area who earned their bachelor's degrees include:
Genoa
Isaac Brosinski.
La Farge
Abbey Williams.
Westby
Zachary Johnson; Zachary Olson.
