MILWAUKEE — The Colorado Rockies can finally relax on the flight home.
Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday thanks to an overturned replay review.
Arenado’s 29th homer of the season came off Brewers closer Corey Knebel (2-2) and helped the Rockies avoid a sweep, giving them a sigh of relief after finishing an otherwise tough Midwest trip losers of five of seven.
“These games, they’ve been extremely stressful,” Arenado said. “They’ve been tough on us. We needed to win that game.”
With Colorado closer Wade Davis struggling, the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth off Adam Ottavino in a save situation.
Trailing 4-1, Mike Moustakas led off with a homer for the Brewers. After an out, Braun reached base on a catcher’s interference call, and with two outs and two strikes, Ottavino threw a wild pitch that Kratz swung at.
Kratz reached first on the swinging strikeout, and with new life, Orlando Arcia doubled to score Braun. With Kratz on third, Ottavino uncorked another wild pitch, allowing Kratz to score, tying it at 4-all and sending the game to extra innings.
Given a second chance, newly acquired reliever Seunghwan Oh closed out the Brewers in the 11th.
Scott Oberg (7-0) got the win, allowing a hit erased by a double play in the 10th.
Nothing came easy, though.
Oh allowed a hit to Travis Shaw to lead off the 11th. After getting Ryan Braun to fly out, Jonathan Schoop singled to put men on first and second.
Erik Kratz then hit a grounder, and Schoop was forced out at second. Kratz was initially ruled safe at first, but it took 58 seconds to overturn the call on video review, ending the game on the double play.
“Didn’t see it, I assume they got it right,” Kratz said. “We have to assume they got it right.”
