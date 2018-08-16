She was the Queen of Soul for a reason.
From breaking records to paving the way for other female singers, Aretha Franklin set a series of firsts for women.
Here’s a look at her groundbreaking accomplishments and chart-topping successes by the numbers.
- In 1987, she became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- Franklin became the first woman to earn 100 songs on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in October 2014, thanks to her cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” which debuted at number 47 on that chart.
- Her 1971 show at the Fillmore West made her the first R&B performer to headline the San Francisco venue.
- She’s won a whopping 18 Grammys, and scored 44 nominations.
- The Queen of Soul has a total of 112 singles that have landed on Billboard charts, the most of any female.
- Reigning supreme, Franklin is number one on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.
- She also holds the number nine slot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, the highest ranking female on the list.
- Franklin’s sold more than 75 million records around the world.
- She’s got 20 number-one R&B singles.
- In 1979, she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
