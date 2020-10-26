Arians feels Brown has matured, will be good fit for Bucs

Arians, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator when Brown entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick in 2010, had previously said Brown would not be a good fit for the Bucs, who signed Brady in free agency last March. But with injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller limiting the amount of time Brady has had to work with his top receivers, the stance changed and general manager Jason Licht explored the team’s options.

“Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn’t have anything to do with it,” Arians said.

“This is something Jason had been talking for a couple of weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. ... And we’ll see,” the coach added. “If Antonio does what I think he’s going to do, he’s going to be fine.”

Brown had four receptions for 56 yards and a TD in the only game he played with Brady, who described the receiver as “a tremendous football player” while declining to discuss any personal conversations he’s had with Brown.

“He’s a very hard-working guy. ... We’re all going to go out there on the practice field and do the best we can do,” Brady said. “And we’re going to see how it all fits together. It’s a lot of hard work ahead. None of it just magically happens.”

Arians, meanwhile, is happy to have an “insurance policy” for a team that’s outscored opponents 83-30 the past two weeks to emerge as one of the top teams in the NFC.

