Prosecutors have identified the 16-year-old male accused in the June 14 homicide of a child in La Crosse.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man who taught youth music lessons part-time at the La Crosse YMCA was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit C…
I can see it now, the mayor, the homeless czar and all their cronies at city hall sitting around the council chamber wringing their hands wond…
Police are asking the public to provide any information about a Wednesday traffic crash that occurred just south of downtown La Crosse that le…
After operating from their mobile coffee trailer since the business began last September, Raymond and Kelsey Anderson opened their new Affogat…