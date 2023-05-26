Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse Parks Department officials are assessing the damage after vandals broke windows and damaged toilets and towel dispensers at a public…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old La Crosse man accused of eluding police during a May 2 car and foot chase.
A woman arrested for the death of a 6-year-old boy was previously found guilty of felony child neglect after a girl in her care suffered fract…
The Monroe County Sheriff's deputy who handled a K-9 that died of heat stress has resigned from the force.
Bail has been set at $1 million for a 31-year-old Onalaska woman accused of killing a 6-year-old boy at a town of Medary residence.