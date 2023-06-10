Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 A duplex on Johnson Street in La Crosse, owned and managed by Eide Apartments, received two housing maintenance orders to correct from the city inspection department. CHLOE HILLES, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Three outside storage correction orders were issued to a duplex on 13th Street from 2021 to 2022. CHLOE HILLES, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Related to this story Most Popular Winona County Sheriff: La Crosse man arrested for transporting 33 pounds of marijuana and 5 boxes of psychedelic mushrooms The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested a La Crosse man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 33 pounds of marijuana and psyche… Steve Cahalan: Sparta Soda Works to open Saturday in downtown Sparta Beau and Jeanette Burlingame will open their new Sparta Soda Works craft soda brewing business and eatery on Saturday, June 10, in the former … Adam Fravel, father to Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested for her murder after remains found in Fillmore County Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and biological father to Kingsbury’s two children, has been arrested for second-degree murder. La Crosse Farmers’ Market Association, city hire security for another season of the Cameron Park market A community market known for seasonal local produce and live music is working to maintain its presence at Cameron Park during an ongoing commu… Lottery tickets trumpet 'WINNING TICKET!'; Lottery says guess again "They're just telling me, 'Oh, we're sorry. It's a glitch," he said. "I said, 'I just don't' think a sorry's good enough.'"