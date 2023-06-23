Councilmembers, the mayor and city staff gather at the historic entrance of the wastewater treatment facility in La Crosse before a tour of new technologies and facilities.
CHLOE HILLES, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
A map shows where expansions and upgrades plans for the La Crosse isle La Plume Wastewater Treatment Facility. The project broke ground in May 2021.
CONTRIBUTED
The expansion project at the wastewater treatment facility on isle de Plume in La Crosse is costing the city about $58 million. Crews are still working on the facility, which is set to be complete by the end of 2023.
The expansion project at the wastewater treatment facility on isle de Plume in La Crosse is costing the city about $58 million. Crews are still working on the facility, which is set to be complete by the end of 2023.