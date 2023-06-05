Related to this story
A crash that took out a traffic signal May 30 in La Crosse has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old West Salem woman for fifth-offense drunk driving.
Look for the former Shopko department store building at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse to become the new home of an Aldi supermarket, th…
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
Beau and Jeanette Burlingame will open their new Sparta Soda Works craft soda brewing business and eatery on Saturday, June 10, in the former …
It was 12:37 a.m. as Bennett Fried stood with his back to the finish line of the track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.