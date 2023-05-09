Related to this story
Most Popular
Viterbo University on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the police presence near Lincoln Middle School earlier that day was related to the death o…
La Crosse police were called to Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday after a report of “a traumatic scene” students may have witnessed nearby.
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team saw its second player leave the program this offseason.
ONALASKA — Demolition began Monday on two homes at 114 and 120 Third Ave. S. in Onalaska that longtime grocers and philanthropists Dave and Ba…
Hundreds of residents across dozens of Minnesota and Wisconsin towns are offering deals and steals for the annual 100 Mile Garage Sale, attrac…