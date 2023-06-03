Jun 3, 2023 42 min ago 0 1 of 2 Odegaard People with their belongings relax Friday at Cameron Park during the farmers market. HARRISON TREMARELLO, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Related to this story Most Popular Steve Cahalan: Aldi and Great Big Outlet stores to open in former La Crosse Shopko Look for the former Shopko department store building at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse to become the new home of an Aldi supermarket, th… Crash leads to drunk driving arrest in La Crosse A crash that took out a traffic signal May 30 in La Crosse has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old West Salem woman for fifth-offense drunk driving. 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another. WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried waits until after hours for medal It was 12:37 a.m. as Bennett Fried stood with his back to the finish line of the track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. Centerville gas station, Toad's Cove, engulfed in flames Friday night The Toad’s Cove, a gas station in Centerville, was up in flames Friday night.