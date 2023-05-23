May 23, 2023 5 min ago 0 1 of 2 Vos Evers Related to this story Most Popular Iowa man charged with embezzling over $20,000 from La Crosse area business A 43-year-old New Albin, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after he allegedly embezzled over $20,000 from an area business. Holmen man faces drug charges after arrest in La Crosse A 39-year-old Holmen man faces multiple drug charges after police searched his vehicle May 3 in a La Crosse parking lot. Onalaska woman arrested for 6-year-old's death was charged decade earlier with felony child neglect A woman arrested for the death of a 6-year-old boy was previously found guilty of felony child neglect after a girl in her care suffered fract… Restroom vandalized at Copeland Park in La Crosse La Crosse Parks Department officials are assessing the damage after vandals broke windows and damaged toilets and towel dispensers at a public… Onalaska woman charged in February death of child in town of Medary An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a child in February.