Adam Fravel, father to Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested for her murder after remains found in Fillmore County
Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and biological father to Kingsbury’s two children, has been arrested for second-degree murder.
Winona County Sheriff: La Crosse man arrested for transporting 33 pounds of marijuana and 5 boxes of psychedelic mushrooms
The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested a La Crosse man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 33 pounds of marijuana and psyche…
The mother of the man's girlfriend said the dangerous drop off on the river, which is popular for tubing, should be marked with a warning sign.
A 65-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of a sixth drunken driving offense.
The end is near for a rural Cashton business.