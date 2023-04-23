Related to this story
Cincinnati was owed $3.5 million after Luke Fickell left for the Badgers. The money was paid via electronic transfer in January.
$1.1 million in restitution, jail time for Wisconsin forestry business owner who illegally placed foreign workers
Bruce man from Rusk County was sentenced to spend 18 months in prison and pay more than $1.1 million to foreign workers on Monday.
The King family has exited the transfer portal.
Significant flooding predicted along Mississippi River; historic crests forecast in La Crosse, Winona this weekend
Significant flooding is anticipated along the Mississippi River in the La Crosse and Winona areas through this weekend, with water levels like…
A 26-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man was arrested April 8 after he allegedly struck a La Crosse Police Department officer in the head.