Winona County Sheriff: La Crosse man arrested for transporting 33 pounds of marijuana and 5 boxes of psychedelic mushrooms
The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested a La Crosse man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 33 pounds of marijuana and psyche…
A crash that took out a traffic signal May 30 in La Crosse has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old West Salem woman for fifth-offense drunk driving.
Beau and Jeanette Burlingame will open their new Sparta Soda Works craft soda brewing business and eatery on Saturday, June 10, in the former …
La Crosse Farmers’ Market Association, city hire security for another season of the Cameron Park market
A community market known for seasonal local produce and live music is working to maintain its presence at Cameron Park during an ongoing commu…
It was 12:37 a.m. as Bennett Fried stood with his back to the finish line of the track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.