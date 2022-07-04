As Riverfest concludes, event organizers reflect on another year in the books

As the long weekend of Riverfest celebrations concluded in La Crosse on Monday, an organizer reflected on the role the event plays in the community and a return to normalcy after two years of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riverfest, held in Riverside Park to celebrate Independence Day, included live music, food and various entertainment. The event began in 1983 as a method for drawing people to the area over the holiday weekend.

"Really doing it again, it's a great feeling," Riverfest media director Nick Bjerke said. "It was strange not having Riverfest for a year and then trying to get back into it again. But now, this year, it's been great to be in the park, to have everyone here, to really enjoy it again and start getting back to normal."

Despite a rainy Monday morning and uncertainties around the evening's firework display, Bjerke said attendance numbers were good throughout the weekend.

One personal "highlight" for Bjerke was the event's featured performance from Sawyer Brown, a country music group. The act performed Sunday night on Brennan Marie North Stage.

"Seeing energy like that back on stage and being able to watch live music again, it was a wonderful show, great crowds," Bjerke said. "It was really nice to just be able to get everyone out and and have a party."

In addition to a celebration of Independence Day, Bjerke also said Riverfest is an opportunity to showcase the La Crosse community.

"It's a celebration of what we have in the La Crosse area here. We have a beautiful location, it's great to be down in the park, looking at the river," Bjerke said. "We have all these opportunities in La Crosse ... so it's a great offering for everyone to come down and really enjoy."

