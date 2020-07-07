As training camps approach amid COVID-19, Packers CEO Mark Murphy knows ‘time is no longer on our side'

Now, the time has come. Murphy called the decision to pull out of St. Norbert, where the team has held its training camp every year since 1958, was “difficult” but “based on NFL protocols established to slow the spread of the coronavirus.” Murphy emphasized that the Packers “greatly value” their relationship with St. Norbert and that the organization made a donation to the school “to SNC to help compensate them for the revenue they will lose this summer.”

The Packers also have made their July 23 shareholders meeting, annually the unofficial kickoff to training camp, a virtual meeting this year out of an abundance of caution.

Despite reports that the NFL has already decided to trim the preseason schedule from four games per team to two – with the NFL Players Association looking to eliminate preseason games altogether – Murphy said that the NFL “will determine soon how many preseason games to play.”

Murphy also confirmed that league owners have voted in favor of putting tarps over the first eight rows in every stadium this year – and that advertising space will be sold on the tarps.