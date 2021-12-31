As Vikings lose Kirk Cousins for pivotal late-season game, Packers’ have a glass-half-full COVID-19 view at quarterback

GREEN BAY — Luke Getsy chose his words carefully, and understandably so. Obviously, nothing good comes from someone you care about contracting the COVID-19 virus.

But for Getsy, the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach and offensive passing-game coordinator, there was the matter of timing for the three guys in his meeting room getting it.

So, as the team prepares for its final two regular-season games, starting with Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, and what they hope will be a long playoff run that ends with a Super Bowl LVI title in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, there is some measure of reassurance knowing that all three of the team’s quarterbacks — starter Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP who’s in prime position to win back-to-back; backup Jordan Love; and third-stringer Kurt Benkert — have all had COVID-19 already this season.

That means that, with the rise of the Omicron variant wreaking havoc on rosters — including Green Bay’s — in recent weeks throughout the league, the Packers are unlikely to be in the position the Vikings now find themselves in: Playing a critical late-season game with their playoff hopes on the line without their star quarterback, after Kirk Cousins reportedly tested positive Friday, meaning he’ll miss Sunday night’s game.

“It’s unfortunate. Obviously I’ve got a lot of respect for Kirk, going back a long time to our days in Washington,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who was Cousins’ position coach in 2012 and 2013. “I hope he’s feeling OK. He’s had a great year for them and a great career up to this point. He will be missed on their sideline, but I don’t think it changes the way we prepare. We’re still preparing the same way as if he were playing.”

But he won’t be, and the Packers’ chances of being in the same predicament with their quarterbacks are far smaller — although not zero.

“Relief’s maybe not the right term,” Getsy had said on Thursday afternoon, before news of Cousins’ situation came to light. “But I think there is probably some sense of a little bit less stress on you thinking about those things. … I feel really good about what we do on a daily basis. I know that this (virus) has just been getting everybody; it didn’t matter what situation you’re in. But I’d say there’s a little bit less stress in worrying about that.”

Benkert, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 1, and two days later, Rodgers tested positive, too — although Rodgers has indicated that he didn’t think he contracted the virus from Benkert or while at the Packers’ Lambeau Field headquarters. Without them, the Packers started Love in a Nov. 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and signed veteran Blake Bortles off the golf course to back him up. Bortles had been with the Packers during the offseason while Rodgers contemplated whether he wanted to keep playing for the organization.

Love, who is vaccinated, then contracted the virus and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 6. The Packers elevated Benkert from the practice squad to the active roster for that week’s game, a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, and signed Danny Etling to the practice squad to serve as the emergency third QB.

“(Not) having to dive in where we brought Blake in and all those different scenarios that you have to go through … that part of it, I would say, is nice,” Getsy said. “But there’s a lot of other people on our team that are going through that, so it’s been kind of a constant (challenge). But it’s nice that we are past that in our room rather than the potential of it hitting us here in the future.”

Now, with Rodgers, Love and Benkert all having had the virus, the Packers are in far less peril of losing one of them. But there is one caveat to that.

Rodgers’ positive test as an unvaccinated player gave him a 90-day window in which he doesn’t have to test and won’t be sidelined for five days as a close contact if he’s deemed to have been in close proximity to a teammate or staffer who tests positive.

But — and this is an important but — that 90-day window is slated to close two days after the NFC Championship is played on Jan. 30. Even with the updated NFL-NFLPA protocols, there would still be some danger of Rodgers missing time if another outbreak occurred.

As for the Vikings, Cousins, who like Rodgers is unvaccinated, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. In his place, head coach Mike Zimmer said the team will start Sean Mannion, who just missed time with COVID-19 himself and was activated back to the roster following Cousins’ positive test.

“He’s got a big-time arm, he’s going to do exactly what the coaches ask of him,” said LaFleur, who was Mannion’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him, not only as a person but as a player.”

Cousins had been on the list earlier this year during training camp when he was deemed a close contact of fellow quarterback Kellen Mond after Mond tested positive for the virus. After quarantining, Cousins refused to talk about his decision about getting vaccinated, calling it a personal choice and saying he would do everything he could, including encasing himself in Plexiglass during meetings, to avoiding being a close contact again or contracting the virus.

Cousins had successfully avoided being placed on the reserve list again, but after Mannion tested positive, Cousins admitted the possibility of him missing time increased.

“It just is what it is,” Cousins said on Sunday. “At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there’s a lot of people not testing. So, it’s in our building. It’s going to be in our building. It’s going to spread. We’ve just got to be disciplined to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don’t get it, but it is going to be difficult.”

And now, winning Sunday night will be even more difficult for the Vikings.

“I think they’re going to rally behind Sean,” Zimmer said. “They know how important this game is. They believe in Sean.”

