ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Science, through DNA, has released men who were falsely imprisoned, but why were some men sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit?

ANSWER: The criminal justice system is not perfect. There have been several hundred people wrongly convicted and gone to jail. There also have been thousands of guilty murderers, rapists, robbers, and assorted thugs who have been wrongfully acquitted. The number is even higher for those baddies who have never been caught. People are most offended when an innocent person is sent to the big house. How does that happen?

The National Registry of Exonerations looked at 1,700 people who have been cleared of crimes going back to 1989. The cases fall into various categories: false confessions, eyewitness misidentifications, bad forensic science, false accusations, inexperienced lawyers, forced confessions and other official misconduct. A few were high-profile situations that made headline news.

In October 1980, 32-year-old Leslie Campbell was shot to death playing a dice game at a street intersection in Philadelphia. Another player, Francis Dinkins, was wounded. Nearly four years later, police arrested 23-year-old Willie Stokes. Stokes was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. After 37 years, he was exonerated and released on January 4, 2022, based on police and prosecuting attorney misconduct.

In 1979, 19-year-old Cornelius Dupree was walking with a friend to a party when the two were stopped and frisked by Dallas police looking for suspects in a robbery-rape case. The victim and her boyfriend picked them out of a police lineup. They were convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison. A senior attorney for the Innocence Project said, “There is no more powerful evidence than a traumatized victim pointing a finger at the defendant and saying. I’m absolutely positive that that is the man who assaulted me. I will never forget his face for as along as I live.” After 31 years in prison, DNA evidence proved that Dupree and his friend were innocent.

False accusations account for a number of innocent men given long prison sentences. In 1998, Kerry Porter, a Louisville bricklayer, was in prison for a minor offense. A jailhouse snitch, Greg Gulley, testified that he heard Porter admit to killing a truck driver in cold blood. In interviews, the jury said the snitch’s words were tantamount to a confession from Porter himself. It was later shown that Gully lied under oath in exchange for leniency in his own case. None of this was mentioned at Porter’s trial and Porter’s public defender did not know of Gully’s identity. Porter was released after 13 years in prison.

Fortunately, fewer innocent people are convicted and sent to prison these days compared to decades ago. Judges and attorneys are very skeptical of eyewitness testimony and realize how it can skew a jury.

Most all police are outstanding individuals looking to protect the public. It only takes few bad actors to wreck havoc on the justice system by planting or hiding evidence and forcing confessions. Those few bad cops are being weeded out. With video systems and people with cellphone cameras, it becomes more difficult for officers to get away with misconduct. The bar has been set fairly high and police undergo extensive education and training. Overall, America has a very professional and honest police force.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

