This week’s question was asked by: a friend.
QUESTION: What is conditioned response by Pavlov?
ANSWER: Most people hear about the classical conditioned response, or Pavlovian conditioning, in their high school biology class or Psychology 101 class. The Russian scientist, Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936), was studying the circulatory and nervous systems of dogs.
Pavlov noticed that dogs would salivate at the sight and smell of meat. After some time, the dogs began to salivate at the sight of the white lab coat of the lab assistant who delivered the meat. Pavlov then had a small bell rung whenever the dogs were fed. Eventually an association was established. The dogs would salivate at the sound of the bell, even if no food was present. Pavlov inserted a tube (cannula) into dogs to remove and measure the amount of saliva.
Classical conditioning involves pairing a neutral stimulus (bell ringing) to another stimulus (smell or sight of meat) that naturally and automatically produces a response (salivating). The neutral stimulus of bell ringing evoked a response of salivating all its own.
Many people have a pet that is accustomed to being fed after hearing a can being opened or a paper bag or sack being unwrapped. The dog or cat becomes active and excited and may run to their normal feeding spot. The pet’s behavior is a conditioned response.
If a kid has a painful and crying experience getting immunization shots, the child could associate a nurse or doctor’s white jacket with the painful episode. The kid might begin to wail whenever it sees a person wearing a white coat. The crying is a conditioned response.
Some phobias are a result of a conditioned response. If a person witnesses a terrible car accident, he or she might develop a fear of driving. It’s the same with flying after seeing terrible plane crashes on television or in newspapers.
Ivan Pavlov was the eldest of 11 children. His father was a Russian orthodox priest, and his mother a devoted homemaker. He enrolled in the local theological seminary but later left to enroll in the university in St. Petersburg. He did research on nerves in the pancreas and the circulatory system. Later, he started a 45-year stint as director of the Department of Physiology. It was here that he developed the concept of classical conditioning. He won the Nobel Prize in 1904 in recognition of his work on digestion.
Pavlov lived and navigated through some turbulent times in Russia, with Russia’s participation in World War I, the 1917 Russian Revolution, the bloody Russian Civil War from 1917-1922, and the Lenin and Stalin regimes. He was highly regarded by the Soviet government and praised by Lenin and Stalin. But he condemned the mass killings going in soviet Russia in the 1930s and publicly condemned communism. It’s a wonder they let him live.
Pavlov’s interest in conditioned response came about by accident. He was studying the dog’s digestive system. The salivating at the sound of a bell was an offshoot of his basic research. The underlying principles of classical conditioning have extended to various settings, including the classroom and other learning environments. Teachers can manipulate instruction and the learning situations to produce positive behaviors and decrease destructive activities.
Ivan Pavlov married in 1881, and their early years were marred by poverty. Wealth came later with recognition, awards and appointments. Following an early miscarriage, the Pavlovs had five children. One son died of pancreatic cancer in 1935, one year before his father passed away. Pavlov is hailed as one of the great minds of the last half of the 1800s and early part of the 1900s. History is rife with famous people suffering great personal loss. Pavlov is another example that wealth, genius and fame do not immune one from the vicissitudes of life.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.