This week’s question was inspired by an email from a friend.
QUESTION: What are some inventions by women?
ANSWER: Inventions by women are numerous: paper bag, Monopoly, car heater, life raft, fire escape, treatment for leprosy, water heater, medical syringe, chocolate chip cookies, central heating, dishwasher and solar heating. Let’s take a closer look at four additional inventions by women.
Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000) was born in Austria, acted in films in Czechoslovakia, fled Nazi-occupied Europe, and made her way to Hollywood. At the beginning of World War II, she developed a radio guidance system for torpedoes that used frequency-hopping technology to defeat the threat of jamming by the enemy. The technique allowed a transmitter to switch frequencies rapidly, and the receiver was designed to match the hopping sequence. The communication between the two was reliable and nearly impossible to jam. The technique became part of Bluetooth, early Wi-Fi and cellular phone technology.
Hedy Lamarr became a big Hollywood star. Her secret radio transmission invention was given to the United States government for free. She earned an award for her invention 50 years later. She died in Orlando, Florida, at age 86.
Florence Parpart, born in Hoboken, New Jersey, is credited with two significant inventions; the street sweeper and the refrigerator. Her dress was splattered with mud by a clumsy street-sweeping machine. She set out to improve that errant contraption. Her patent for the improved mechanism was taken out in 1900, and she had contracts with cities all over the United States for the manufacture and sale of her superior street sweeper.
Before refrigerators came along, iceboxes kept food cold and fresh and staved off bacteria that could taint the food and lead to sickness. Snow was packed around ice boxes in the winter, and stored ice was used in the summer. Cutting ice from ponds in the winter and packing it in sawdust was grueling, time-consuming work.
Refrigerators work by taking a refrigerant and running it through a closed system of compression and expansion, going from gas to liquid and back again, over and over. Heat is drawn from one compartment, the inside of the refrigerator, and put outside the ‘fridge. The widely used R-134 refrigerant is an improvement over R-22, and Freon is very friendly to the environment.
Parpart’s fiancé was skilled in electrical circuitry and helped her make the first prototype. She marketed refrigerators by attending trade shows. She developed her own advertising campaign while managing production operations. She was one smart lady, a hard worker, and made a ton of money.
Stephanie Kwolek, a chemist at DuPont, invented Kevlar, a fiber that is five times stronger than steel and used to make bullet-proof vests and over 200 other products. She was of Polish heritage and worked at DuPont for over 40 years.
She was the only female to earn the coveted Lavoisier Medal for outstanding technical achievement and only the fourth woman added to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Kwolek’s discovery of Kevlar was a lucky accident. In 1964, she and her team began work on a lightweight fiber for use in tires. A conventional polymer solution is usually clear, but this particular one was cloudy. She ran a test and found it would not break like nylon typically would. By 1971, modern Kevlar was introduced.
An aside: In 1970, Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on the television show Leave It to Beaver, joined the Los Angeles Police Department. On September 20, 1980, he was shot three times at point-blank range while trying to apprehend a car thief. Two of the bullets hit his bullet-proof vest, and the third bounced off his gun belt. Kevlar saved his life. Osmond’s partner subdued the bad guy. Ken Osmond retired from the LAPD in 1988.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
