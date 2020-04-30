ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Scientists already knew that one chromosome determined the sex of a fruit fly. The Morgan team found that more than one gene resided on a single chromosome. They sketched out a model of heredity. All traits were controlled by genes, that these genes reside on chromosomes in fixed spots, strung along like pearls on a necklace.

Each offspring inherits one copy of each chromosome from each parent. Chromosomes therefore pass genetic traits from parent to child. Crossing over, and mutations, change chromosomes a little, which makes each creature unique.

However, chromosomes and genes stay mostly intact, which explains why traits run in families. The Morgan team developed the first overarching sense of how heredity works.

Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, a total of 46. The 23rd pair determines the gender of the offspring. These two chromosomes are known as the sex chromosomes. If a gene is found on the X chromosome, and not on the Y chromosome, it is said to be a sex-linked trait. Examples of sex-linked traits include red-green colorblindness, male pattern baldness, hemophilia and certain types of muscular dystrophy.

Morgan wrote 370 scientific papers and 22 books. In 1933, Morgan won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discovering the role that chromosomes play in heredity.