ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why are fruit flies used so often in research?
ANSWER: It’s a fascinating story. Credit goes to one of the great geneticists of all time, Thomas Hunt Morgan (1866-1945). At New York City’s Columbia University, Morgan decided to study mutations in animals. He started with mice, pigs, pigeons and guinea pigs. He found they bred too slowly. At a friend’s suggestion, he turned to Drosophila fruit flies.
Fruit flies were immigrants to the United States, arriving in the 1870s in boxes of bananas. By 1907, Morgan could catch a horde of fruit flies by leaving a sliced-up banana on a windowsill. Fruit flies were perfect for his work, a new generation every 12 days, a very fast turnaround time.
Morgan’s office at 613 Schermerhorn Hall at Columbia University became known as the “fly room” that accommodated three assistants and hundreds of one-quart milk bottles filled with fruit flies feasting on bananas.
Morgan and his group found that genes are the basis of heredity and that genes reside on chromosomes. The big breakthrough came when they noticed white-eyed mutants among the normal red-eyed flies. After crossing some red-eyed descendants with each other, he discovered the offspring were a three-to-one ratio of red to white eyes. They were male and a result of a sex-linked recessive gene.
Scientists already knew that one chromosome determined the sex of a fruit fly. The Morgan team found that more than one gene resided on a single chromosome. They sketched out a model of heredity. All traits were controlled by genes, that these genes reside on chromosomes in fixed spots, strung along like pearls on a necklace.
Each offspring inherits one copy of each chromosome from each parent. Chromosomes therefore pass genetic traits from parent to child. Crossing over, and mutations, change chromosomes a little, which makes each creature unique.
However, chromosomes and genes stay mostly intact, which explains why traits run in families. The Morgan team developed the first overarching sense of how heredity works.
Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, a total of 46. The 23rd pair determines the gender of the offspring. These two chromosomes are known as the sex chromosomes. If a gene is found on the X chromosome, and not on the Y chromosome, it is said to be a sex-linked trait. Examples of sex-linked traits include red-green colorblindness, male pattern baldness, hemophilia and certain types of muscular dystrophy.
Morgan wrote 370 scientific papers and 22 books. In 1933, Morgan won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discovering the role that chromosomes play in heredity.
Morgan came from a noted lineage. His great-grandfather was the first millionaire in the Allegheny area. His forebearers owned slaves in Kentucky. His uncle was the Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan, Confederate guerrilla leader of “Morgan’s Raiders,” best known for his July 1863 attacks in Indiana and Ohio. One grandfather was Francis Scott Key, author of The Star Spangled Banner. His other grandfather was governor and a senator from Maryland.
In 1890, Morgan became an associate professor at Bryn Mawr, a sister college to Johns Hopkins University. Morgan lectured in biology twice a day and five days a week. One of his graduate students was Lillian Sampson. They married in 1904 and had four children. For 16 years Lillian put aside her science work to raise their family. She later made large contributions to her husband’s fruit fly work. One of their children, Isabel Morgan, gained fame for her polio research.
Thomas Hunt Morgan suffered from a chronic duodenal ulcer most of his life. He died in 1945, at age 79, from a ruptured artery. His wife, Lillian, lived another seven years. They were partners in life and in science.
