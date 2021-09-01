ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

The theory of evolution was developed by Charles Darwin in 1859. Evolution explains why animals and plants are so good at surviving in their environments, the places where they live. What it means is that a species changes over time and can even split into two new species.

Darwin said that evolution works through natural selection. Natural selection claims that some individuals in a species are better at surviving than others and will have more offspring, a “survival of the fittest” if you will.

For example, rabbits inhabit nearly every continent and have dark fur. But where it snows a lot, white fur would be an advantage. A white-furred rabbit would be harder to see and is more likely to survive and have little rabbits that inherit its parents white fur. Eventually all the rabbits living in cold places will have white fur. It’s an adaptation process.

There are two relatively new ideas about our origin: creationism and intelligent design. Creationism defends a literal reading of the Genesis account, usually including the creation of the earth by the Biblical God a few thousand years ago.