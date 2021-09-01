ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Did humans come from monkeys?
ANSWER: Only on my in-laws side of the family! Just a joke. It’s an age-old and controversial question that came to a head in 1925 in Dayton, Tennessee, where John Scopes was put on trial for teaching the theory of evolution. Tennessee state law prohibited the teaching of doctrines contrary to the Bible. The Scopes Monkey Trial pitted three-time presidential candidate, William Jennings Bryan for the prosecution against famed criminal attorney Clarence Darrow for the defense. Scopes was found guilty and fined $100, but the verdict was later overturned on a technicality.
There was at the time of the Scopes trial, and to some extent today, a widespread belief that evolution meant humans came from monkeys. This, of course, is not true. We did not descend from monkeys any more than we descended from cats or dogs.
Beliefs about evolution follow along these general lines:
1. The universe, Earth and mankind were created by God instantaneously.
2. Everything was created by God in six days.
3. Evolution played out in the lower species, but not for humans.
4. Evolution has been occurring since the beginning of life on Earth and continues today.
The most prevalent scientific view is that in the far distant past we had a common ancestor, branching out like the limbs of a tree, into a variety of new and different organisms. The search for these common ancestors, the study of human origin, is called anthropology.
The theory of evolution was developed by Charles Darwin in 1859. Evolution explains why animals and plants are so good at surviving in their environments, the places where they live. What it means is that a species changes over time and can even split into two new species.
Darwin said that evolution works through natural selection. Natural selection claims that some individuals in a species are better at surviving than others and will have more offspring, a “survival of the fittest” if you will.
For example, rabbits inhabit nearly every continent and have dark fur. But where it snows a lot, white fur would be an advantage. A white-furred rabbit would be harder to see and is more likely to survive and have little rabbits that inherit its parents white fur. Eventually all the rabbits living in cold places will have white fur. It’s an adaptation process.
There are two relatively new ideas about our origin: creationism and intelligent design. Creationism defends a literal reading of the Genesis account, usually including the creation of the earth by the Biblical God a few thousand years ago.
Intelligent design is agnostic, no need for God, and has no commitment to defending Genesis and the Bible. Instead, intelligent design theory is an effort to detect, by evidence, whether we are the product of an organizing intelligence or we and everything else is simply the product of chance and mechanical natural laws. It has been said that proponents of both creationism and intelligent design attempt to confirm what they already believe.
Both long-standing religions, Judaism and Catholicism, take pretty much the same view on evolution. Most Jews accept the theory of evolution and do not see it as incompatible with traditional Judaism. The Catholic Church takes no official position on evolution. The church has deferred to scientists on matters such as the age of the Earth and the authenticity of the fossil record. Pope Francis issued a statement in 2014, “Evolution in nature is not inconsistent with the notion of creation.” He also added, “Scientific explanations such as the Big Bang and evolution in fact require God’s creation.”
Some folks object to the word “evolution” and conger up images of monkey to man. A better term would be “change.” And everything is changing — plants, animals, climate — and always has been changing. Huge dinosaurs roamed the Earth at one time, and Chicago was under a mile of ice at one time. Perhaps evolution is God’s way of making us what we are today.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.