Astros look ahead after firings

If they decide to look for someone with ties to the franchise, a candidate could be Brad Ausmus, who played for the Astros for 10 years and has managed the Tigers and Angels.

Though Crane will work quickly to hire a manager, he said that he won’t rush just to have someone in place to start spring training and that they could open camp with an interim manager.

Hiring someone to replace Luhnow isn’t as immediate of a need, and Crane could wait to shift his focus to that until after he has someone in place to manage the team. Crane said he’ll oversee baseball operations in the interim and that he’s been involved in the meetings concerning arbitration in the last week.

“We’ve got good leaders in a number of those spots and so it’s just a matter of organizing and managing that staff for the next 30 days and hopefully we can get someone to take the coin,’’ Crane said.

Crane indicated on Monday that he could also promote someone from within to replace Luhnow. If he does that, a top candidate would be Pete Putila, who was promoted to assistant general manager this offseason. Putila has been with the organization in various roles since 2011.

‘’I’m going to evaluate (the front office) and see what we have inside, and we’ll start looking outside,” he said. ‘’I think it’s a very good job. I think a lot of people would want to come in here and step into that position.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0