Austen L. Schalow, 26, La Crosse, was charged with false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Schalow broke a woman’s phone May 13, broke her computer May 14, gave her a black eye, then tried to prevent her from leaving his residence, according to the complaint.