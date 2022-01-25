Author presents ‘Sacred Listening’ retreat at Franciscan Spirituality Center

Author, speaker and contemplative guide Shannon K. Evans will lead an in-person retreat on the art of listening this February at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

“Sacred Listening” will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. A reception/book signing is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the FSC.

“The Bible describes God’s movement as a ‘still, small voice.’ Incredibly, we have access to that voice at any time and in every place, because it arises from within us,” Evans said.

Participants will learn how to hone in on that voice and tune out the false self. They will explore how to grow in trusting the movement of God within and consider how our physical bodies can serve in this process.

Evans is a monthly columnist for Jesuits.org, a regular contributor to Franciscan Media and the social media editor for National Catholic Reporter. Her latest book is “Rewilding Motherhood: Your Path to an Empowered Feminine Spirituality.” She is the mother of five and lives in Ames, Iowa.

Cost for the retreat is $95, which includes lunch on Saturday and the Friday evening event. An overnight stay with breakfast may be booked for an additional $70. Visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0