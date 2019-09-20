Author Kent O. Stever, a Winona, Minn., native, will be at Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Valley View Mall in La Crosse for a book signing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Stever recently released his fourth nonfiction book, “Historic Tales of Hiawatha Valley,” which shares a variety of stories about Winona and the surrounding area’s history.
The book features a personal look into the Hiawatha Valley and what helped make the area what it is today.
