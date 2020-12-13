Axe battle back on

MADISON — Motivation shouldn’t be an issue this week for the University of Wisconsin football team, even as it crawls into Big Ten Champions Week on a three-game losing skid.
The Badgers (2-3) were assigned a game against border rival Minnesota (3-3) as part of an add-on week to a regular season that ended with UW dropping a 28-7 decision at No. 19 Iowa.
Even though Champions Week was originally designed to create cross-divisional matchups, the Big Ten adjusted that plan to include a makeup game between the Badgers and Golden Gophers. The teams are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, and UW coach Paul Chryst said his team wants to play the game.
“I’ve thought throughout all of this, we’ve got guys that want to and enjoy and appreciate being able to play football,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “And so whenever we get an opportunity to play, you’re grateful for it, especially the way this season is and therefore we’re hopeful of (playing).”
A once-promising season for UW has been derailed by injuries and COVID-19 issues. It’s managed to score a combined 20 points during losses to Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa over a stretch of four weeks.
Beating Minnesota won’t salvage the season, by any means. But think of it this way: Losing the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe to the Gophers would add even more misery to a campaign interrupted by a pandemic.
“This is always the focus for Wisconsin’s season,” UW senior running back Garrett Groshek said. “As long as you’re able to win the Axe game, beat Minnesota, then there’s little bit of a sense of something to be happy about at the end of the season. It’s the same thing for Minnesota. That’s just kind of the rivalry this is. Being on both sides of it, you can’t take anything for granted.”
That was Groshek’s take last month as the Badgers were preparing to host the Gophers on Nov. 28. That game was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Minnesota program, the third UW game wiped out this season because of that issue.
This will be the 130th meeting between the Badgers and Gophers in a series that dates to 1890. Had this game not been rescheduled, it would have been the first time since the 1906 season that the rivals didn’t play each other.
“I’ve grown up watching this game my entire life,” UW senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen said last month. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have experienced both sides, losing and winning that Axe, what it means. This is a passionate football game I think for both sides, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We don’t want to lose that Axe and we mean it. It means a lot to us.”
Minnesota has won back-to-back games after starting the season 1-3. The Gophers won 24-17 at Nebraska on Saturday despite reportedly being without more than 30 players.
Tailback Ibrahim Mohamed leads the Big Ten with 154.2 rushing yards per game and 15 touchdowns. Ibrahim rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Gophers’ 37-15 win over UW two seasons ago in Madison, Minnesota’s only victory in a span of 16 meetings between the rivals since 2004.
Last season was a breakthrough for the Gophers, who went 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten to tie UW atop the West Division standings. But the Badgers won the tiebreaker, and thus a trip to the Big Ten title game, by virtue of a 38-17 win in Minneapolis in the regular-season finale.
“Getting introduced to it, my freshman year was a weird just because that was the year that we actually lost it here in Madison. After that, being in that locker room, seeing the seniors … just the reaction through the team, I kind of got put into this rivalry,” UW junior linebacker Jack Sanborn said last month. “My first feeling of it was just the lowest of lows here at Wisconsin. I’ve seen both ends of the spectrum, obviously last year getting the Axe back. You see how much it means.”
The rest of the Champions Week lineup includes four other games on Saturday: Ohio State vs. Northwestern in the title game in Indianapolis; Illinois at Penn State; Michigan at Iowa; and Michigan State at Maryland.
There are two games on Friday: Nebraska at Rutgers; and Purdue at Indiana.
