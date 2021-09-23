Get ready to fall in love! Aydin is a typical, social kitten who loves to be the life of the... View on PetFinder
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
His entrance music was the most appropriate in the history of professional wrestling.
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
The La Crosse Police Department on Oct. 12, 2018, shared a post that James Mummer, then 17, was missing. James is described as a white male, 5…
Two Ontario residents were arrested Thursday after being found in possession of over two dozen guns and more than two pounds of methamphetamine.
An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.
Look for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru to be built at the current locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. and the Diane’s CutAway…
A 70-year-old man is dead after a work-related injury Sept. 17 at a Tomah manufacturing plant.
The artist of the “Hatched Baby” has deemed the statue irreparable after it was stolen and damaged almost two weeks ago, city officials said W…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
