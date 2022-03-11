***Azene is a Working Cat Candidate*** Have a mouse problem? Azene wants to help! Because of her history, she has... View on PetFinder
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
An artisan cheese shop and deli, as well as a vintage clothing shop, have opened in downtown Viroqua. Meanwhile, a West Salem couple recently …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
La Crosse has always been a plethora for music talent, from the early Lindy Shannon Rock & Roll days to present day. If you have enjoyed l…
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Police arrested a 37-year-old Trempealeau man after he damaged six vehicles and a traffic light during an alleged hit-and-run spree Saturday i…
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 34-year-old Onalaska man faces 10 different drug, assault and weapons charges after police were called to Onalaska Middle School for a child…
