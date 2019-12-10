Badgers assistants Alando Tucker, Joe Krabbenhoft take teaching to next level as members of scout team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Before providing a litany of reasons he likes having assistants Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker scrap with his players during practice, University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard listed two items in the other ledger.

“The only negative of it,” Gard said, “is how many bags of ice (they use) and time they spend in the training room before and after practice.”

It’s all worth it to Krabbenhoft and Tucker, who seem to thoroughly enjoy their time on the scout team that goes against UW’s rotation players in practice. Not only does it help fill a competitive void for two of the more cutthroat players in program history, Krabbenhoft and Tucker see it as a great, on-court teaching mechanism as they try to get the Badgers ready for the next game.The two were at it again this week as UW (5-4, 1-0 Big Ten) prepared for a game Wednesday night against Rutgers (6-3, 0-1) at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Former players stopping by practice occasionally to help out on the scout team has been a common practice for years at UW. Now, Gard has two ex-Badgers who aren’t that far removed from the end of their playing careers on his staff. He even joked that his other assistant, former Iowa point guard Dean Oliver, is getting back into shape and may be called into duty at some point.