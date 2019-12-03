Badgers' Brad Davison under microscope with new rule aimed at eliminating flopping

‘Hard guy to ref’

UW coaches have praised Davison’s effort and toughness during his two-plus seasons on campus. They vigorously defend him when the issue of flopping is raised.

How do officials feel about Davison? Let’s just say it’s probably not a love fest because the block/charge call is one of the toughest to make, and he typically puts officials in that situation multiple times per game.

“He’s a hard guy to ref, there’s no doubt about it,” said UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who sometimes officiates during practice and also goes head-to-head with Davison at times as a member of the scout team. “He’s willing to put his face in front of a large, moving object. At times, he’s moving, at times is he going before the contact (occurs).

“But Brad’s as tough as they come. He’s never been one to fake contact, I promise you that. The guy puts ice on every part of his body after the game because he gets hit hard.”

What Davison — and others — don’t like about the flopping rule is it forces officials to climb inside the mind of the player. Now, officials not only have to make bang-bang calls — block or charge, for example — they have to determine whether a player was attempting to deceive them.