PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — First, it was Central High School graduate Kobe King. The next game, Brevin Pritzl and Brad Davison joined the list.
Their teammates in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program can’t help but wonder who’ll be the next player to be whistled for a hook-and-hold foul.
A point of emphasis for the 2018-19 season, the hook-and-hold has led to a great deal of frustration for players, fans and coaches alike through the first two weeks of the season. It has caused players such as Wisconsin senior center Ethan Happ to re-evaluate how they play, particularly while battling for rebounds in physical situations around the rim.
“I guess I’ve had to change a little bit of what I do,” Happ said. “But I don’t want you to jinx me and then I come out the next couple games and have some hook-and-holds.”
Officials went to the monitor four times and assessed a total of five Flagrant 1 hook-and-hold fouls in Wisconsin’s 96-59 win over Houston Baptist on Nov. 17, three on the Huskies and two on the Badgers.
The stoppages in play are one thing; the fact a Flagrant 1 penalty is assessed to the foul — giving teams two free throws and possession of the ball — ultimately could become a major factor in close games. One of those close games could be 8 p.m. Tuesday when Wisconsin (5-1) hosts North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after a week competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
After King got called for a hook-and-hold in the first half of Wisconsin’s 77-68 win at Xavier on Nov. 13, Badgers coach Greg Gard called the Big Ten Conference office the following day to seek clarification.
“They’re getting a lot of complaints from coaches,” Gard said.
The hook and hold was added as a point of emphasis in part to eliminate deception by players who latch onto opponents in an attempt to draw a foul call. The example Gard stressed involved late-game situations where players make cuts off the ball and latch onto defenders in an attempt to draw fouls and get to the free throw line.
There’s also a safety component at play. Purdue’s Isaac Haas sustained a broken elbow in a game against Cal State Fullerton in the 2018 NCAA tournament after an opponent latched on to his arm during a rebound and pulled him to the ground.
While 2018-19 is not a rules change year — they make changes every other year — exceptions can be made if health and safety issues are raised. Hence, the Flagrant 1 penalty assessed to the hook and hold.
“It’s been hard for the officials,” Gard said. “In every game I’ve had, I’ve talked to them about it. They agree. And they’re on high alert right now because it’s early and they have points of emphasis they have to try to enforce.”
The hook-and-hold calls on King and Pritzl involved rebounding situations in which they got tangled up with an opponent. Pritzl got tied up with Houston Baptist’s Jackson Stent in the first half and, after a trip to the monitor, officials assessed hook-and-hold fouls on both players.
Stent was whistled for another hook and hold in the second half. This time, a foul was called on Wisconsin senior forward Charlie Thomas and officials decided to take a closer look. Upon review, the call on Thomas stood, but Stent was assessed another Flagrant 1 for latching onto Thomas.
“It’s been a huge, hot topic with officials and league offices about where is this going and is this turning into the NFL with the protection of the quarterback, are we going way overboard?” Gard said. “I’m sure it’ll be talked about more and it’ll be interesting to watch the trend as we go through the year.”
