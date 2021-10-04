Badgers hockey players, coaches can't wait to see fans instead of cardboard cutouts

Artificial crowd noise and cardboard cutouts are so last year.

After a season where fake was the fad for in-person fan support — by pandemic necessity, not by choice — there have been small steps toward a regular arena environment in the past few days for both the University of Wisconsin hockey teams.

The women played four road games with fans in attendance over the first two weeks of the season but the total was just 833. The men had around 1,000 people in a Chippewa Falls rink Sunday for an exhibition game.

All of it has been leading up to the end of this week, when the Badgers will throw open the doors to hockey fans for the first time since February 2020.

The 13th-ranked men’s team hosts Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday nights. The top-ranked women play St. Cloud State next door at LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

“Until things are taken away from you, you don’t realize how important they are to you,” women’s coach Mark Johnson said. “Not having the fans last year at the games, when we started that process it felt a little awkward, it felt a little different. But then as you progress to the rest of the season and we didn’t have people, you just missed it.”

The welcome back comes with a touch of regret over what the fans missed while attendance for UW home games was limited to players’ families.

On the women’s side, the Badgers swept the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and NCAA championships behind a finalist for the national player of the year award, Daryl Watts.

The UW men had the individual magic of Cole Caufield and a team that emerged from three straight losing seasons to jump into the top 10 nationally.

“They missed seeing a Hobey Baker winner,” men’s coach Tony Granato said of fans who were left to watch from home. “They missed seeing a Big Ten championship. They missed seeing so many great games — comeback victories, overtime victories, so many players that were so much fun to watch.”

The UW men moved into LaBahn Arena for games last season because there wasn’t a need to host thousands of fans and because UW could save on the expense of changing the Kohl Center between hockey and basketball configurations. So Friday’s game will be the team’s first in its home rink since Feb. 22, 2020.

Half of the players on the 28-person roster have never played for the Badgers in the Kohl Center. The feeling of competing in front of more than just parents started to come back Sunday when a packed crowd watched UW and Minnesota Duluth skate at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“I got chills when I stepped out there just because we saw everybody on the way in and how excited they were,” said sophomore forward Sam Stange, an Eau Claire native.

He saw young fans leaning into the plexiglass from the outside of the rink during warmups but didn’t know if he could toss any pucks to them. Everyone’s figuring out how this works again.

Spectators at UW’s indoor venues including the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena are required to wear masks. There’s no vaccination mandate for Badgers games.

Saturday’s UW women’s hockey game is sold out although a limited number of tickets could become available beforehand. The Badgers are unveiling their 2021 NCAA championship banner and honoring the members of that team in a 1:45 p.m. ceremony.

Junior defender Chayla Edwards is one of the 10 Badgers players who have experienced being on the UW bench surrounded by a sold-out LaBahn crowd, and that feeling means something.

“When the crowd’s going here, I feel very motivated, very encouraged,” she said. “So I definitely missed that when we didn’t have fans.”

Sophomore forward Makenna Webster, however, has only been to a packed LaBahn Arena on the spectator side of the boards. UW has 11 players who are due to get their first taste of being part of a sold-out LaBahn on Saturday.

“I can’t imagine how it is on the ice and playing in the game so I’m super excited,” Webster said.

The Badgers men’s team won its first conference regular-season championship in 21 years last March and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. But defenseman Mike Vorlicky has lingering questions about how much better things could have been with fans in the seats.

“The Kohl Center’s great but the Kohl Center’s great with a lot of fans,” he said. “You kind of wonder, too, what fans would have done to push us even further. Because they are the seventh player out there. They help so much.”

