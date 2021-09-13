Badgers' Jalen Berger more interested in what's next than questions about his opening-game absence

That’s where Berger was last week, but he said he had to let it roll off him.

“Just not letting it get to my head,” he said. “Just focus on when my number’s going to be called. And when it’s going to be called, (give) everything I’ve got.”

Mellusi and Berger have been paired in the team’s hotel on the nights before the first two games this season. Berger credited the Clemson transfer with trying to get him to tune out the distractions of questions about playing time.

“He’s a worker. He’s a grinder like all the backs,” Mellusi said. “He knew his name was going to be called and he made the best of his opportunities tonight.”

Berger entered on the Badgers’ second drive Saturday after UW wasn’t able to convert on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on its opening push. He got six of seven carries before Mellusi pushed his way in from 6 yards out.

It was Berger and Guerendo on the third drive, when Berger had a 35-yard run called back on a holding penalty by Kayden Lyles. That drive also stalled and ended with a field goal.

Berger got into the end zone on the next UW possession, a combination effort where Mellusi was out for five of the first six rushes before giving way.