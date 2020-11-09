Badgers ready for return this week

After a two-week hiatus, the Badgers are expecting to be back on the football field this weekend.
The University of Wisconsin football team announced Monday that it is anticipating playing this weekend’s game at Michigan after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ program caused two games to be canceled. But it will continue monitoring the team’s COVID-19 testing closely to ensure that can happen.
No UW players or staff members have tested positive for the virus since Saturday, meaning the count has stayed at 17 players and 13 staff members since Oct. 21. The team is down to five active cases, meaning those individuals are still completing their isolation periods after testing positive. The program began regular practices Monday morning.
“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a release.
Kickoff at Michigan (1-2) is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the No. 13 Badgers (1-0) will be seeking their first win at Michigan Stadium since 2010. That was also the last game between the teams in which UW was ranked and Michigan wasn’t, as will be the case Saturday.
UW coach Paul Chryst was one of the 30 individuals to contract the virus.
Players who tested positive on Oct. 24 are eligible to play against the Wolverines if they’re cleared by a cardiologist to return to physical activity — Friday is the end of the Big Ten’s mandate of 21 days out of game action for players who tested positive Oct. 24. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz reportedly tested positive that day, meaning he could be back under center for the Badgers after posting one of the best performances in UW history in his first start.
At least 10 players will be out for UW as part of the 21-day timeline.
UW has won four of the past six meetings with Michigan, including a 35-14 victory last season.
Resuming play this week is crucial for the Badgers’ hopes of competing for a Big Ten Conference championship in this truncated season. After canceling two games, UW will play a maximum of six regular-season games if it can play the rest of the slate without disruption.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
So far, the Badgers’ canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the expected average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.
Here’s a look at the timeline of the Badgers’ outbreak:
Oct. 21:
- One player tests positive
Oct. 23:
- UW beats Illinois 45-7 in season opener
Oct. 28:
- Six players, six staff members test positive from Oct. 24-28 with additional tests pending confirmation; program pauses team activities; game at Nebraska canceled
Oct. 29:
- One player and two staff members’ pending tests come back positive; case count rises to 16 (eight players, eight staff members) since Oct. 21
Oct. 31:
- Five players and two staff members test positive from Oct. 29-31; case count rises to 23 (13 players, 10 staff members) since Oct. 21
Nov. 3:
- Three players and two staff members test positive from Oct. 31-Nov. 2; pause on team activities continues; home game against Purdue canceled; case count rises to 28 (16 players, 12 staff members) since Oct. 21
Nov. 6:
- Limited on-field conditioning work resumes, with players working in groups and masks required
Nov. 7:
- One player and one staff member test positive from Nov. 4-7, marking the first days without a positive test for the program since Oct. 24; case count rises to 30 (17 players, 13 staff members) since Oct. 21
Nov. 9: No new positive cases from Nov. 8-9, practice resumes
