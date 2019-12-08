Badgers Rose Bowl Bound

UW kept its No. 8 ranking despite losing to the Buckeyes, who are ranked No. 2 and will play No. 3 Clemson in a CFP semifinal. The Badgers’ stayed two spots ahead of No. 10 Penn State, which was crucial to getting the Rose Bowl bid.

A key piece to the Badgers’ resume that gave them an edge over the Nittany Lions was the teams’ outcomes at No. 18 Minnesota. The Gophers took down Penn State 31-26 on Nov. 9, while the Badgers throttled Minnesota 38-17 in the final week of the regular season.

Oregon’s season has mirrored UW’s — a loss against a powerhouse and an inexplicable defeat at the hands of a lesser opponent marred what was an impressive year.

Oregon played now-No. 12 Auburn at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in Week 1 and fell in a 27-21 thriller. The Ducks led 14-3 in the first quarter and 21-6 in the third, but Auburn stormed back and took the lead for good with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“Our seniors have gone through a 4-8 season their first season here. They felt they had a special group and thought they could accomplish a special season, so all the credit in the world to them for rounding everybody up and staying focused, staying the course,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.