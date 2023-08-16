A triple homicide defendant had his bail lowered Monday, but he'll still need $500,000 before he can walk out of the La Crosse County Jail.

Judge Elliott Levine reduced bond for 34-year-old Nya Thao from $1 million during a bond hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Thao is one of two people accused in the execution-style murders of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23. Their bodies were found during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021, at a quarry gate north of West Salem. Thao and 44-year-old Khamthaneth Rattanasack are accused of killing the three because they suspected Yang stole $600.

Thao pleaded not guilty and went to trial, which ended June 20 in a hung jury. He has remained in jail as prosecutors vowed to retry the case.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson referenced arguments similar to those on behalf of Josie Dikeman, a homicide defendant whose case was heard immediately before Thao's. He said Thao should have a presumption of innocence and noted that the jury was deadlocked 6-6.

Assistant District Attorney Nick Passe raised the prospect of witness intimidation if Thao is released. He also described Thao as a flight risk.

Nelson asked Levine to schedule a status hearing in the case for some time in October.

Rattanasack is being held in a state prison. His next court date is an Aug. 21 status hearing.

Thao is one of two people accused in the execution-style murders of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23.