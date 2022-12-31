Say hello to Bailey! Bailey is a 2 year old, female-spayed, German Shepherd/German Shorthaired Pointer Mix. She is 68lbs. Bailey's... View on PetFinder
Bailey
Related to this story
Most Popular
I’ve got news about a timetable for redeveloping the former Shopko store in Onalaska, the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant in Onalas…
At halftime of Green Bay's 26-20 win over Miami, the Packers defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator decided his players needed him to let them have it after a subpar start.
A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is free on a signature bond after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.
A 36-year-old La Crosse woman has been charged in a Dec. 5 hit-and-run crash that reportedly injured her passenger.
The Badgers have left a scorching mark on the recruiting trail under coach Luke Fickell, which includes an early Christmas gift.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of selling methamphetamine as part of a drug sting.
The Badgers and Cowboys both were ranked to start the season. They'll limp into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl with depleted rosters and a combined 13-11 record four months later.
Christmas Eve fire damages La Crosse home
A La Farge woman who went missing in early December has contacted the village’s police chief and is safe.