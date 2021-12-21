Balancing act for Vogt

Chris Vogt headed to his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, on Thursday just after helping the Badgers beat Nicholls State.

While the majority of his University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates focused on resting and finishing finals during a scheduled week off between games, Vogt traveled to Mayfield to help his community after much of the city was devastated by a tornado Dec. 10.

“Talk about having a lot on his plate,” UW coach Greg Gard said following the Badgers’ win Wednesday. “He’s taking finals in grad school in the business school. [He flew] to Mayfield [Thursday] morning to tour the area and do some volunteer work and meet with some people.

“I just can’t say enough about the kid. He’s a really good player. He’s an even better person, and I should have bought a lottery ticket that day I recruited … Chris off a Zoom meeting.”

The cluster of tornadoes that made their way through towns and thousands of homes was the deadliest in Kentucky history, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. He said Friday that the death toll was up to 77 people.

Vogt spent two days — he flew down Thursday and returned to Madison on Saturday — in Mayfield helping clear debris, pass out provisions and continue to try to raise funds to help people affected by the tornados through multiple media appearances.

“Seeing the pictures and videos is one thing, but being here in a torn-down building right now makes it more real,” Vogt said in a CNN interview.

He’s dealing with the devastation to his hometown in the middle of what has been some of his best performances with the Badgers.

The senior center scored nine points in UW’s game against Indiana on Dec. 8 and Nicholls State, which are season highs. He also scored seven points against Ohio State just hours after the tornadoes swept across Kentucky.

His impact has extended beyond points scored, though. He’s helped orchestrate some momentum-changing plays in all three games. He assisted on Johnny Davis’ 3-point shot that allowed the Badgers to take the lead against the Hoosiers. Vogt also had a four-point possession in the second half that tied the game against the Colonels.

“I feel like every time I’m not on the court, my mind’s just and my heart is in Mayfield just thinking about what I can do,” Vogt said. “What I can do to promote the GoFundMe. How I’m going to allocate the resources, everything. Then in between the lines, I feel like it’s been very therapeutic. It’s been a great time for me to kind of clear my mind, get my mind off things and just play basketball.”

He donated a check for $100,000 to the Mayfield/Graves County Tornado Relief Fund on behalf of an anonymous donor Saturday. His GoFundMe campaign, which allows people from all over the world to donate money online to help survivors, had accumulated just more than $175,000 as of Monday.

The GoFundMe was at about $90,000 at the start of UW’s game against Nicholls State on Wednesday. It had increased by $40,000 by the time he entered the media room for the postgame news conference.

“I just want to start by saying thank you,” Vogt said Wednesday after the Badgers’ game. “I can’t believe it’s gotten this much attention and so much support. Just thank you to everyone who’s shared the GoFundMe. Anybody who donated, without people like you, none of this would be possible.”

