Baldelli not worried

Unless the Twins make a shocking trade in the next two months, Rocco Baldelli will open his second season as manager with only three experienced pitchers in his starting rotation. Which explains Baldelli’s tense, uptight demeanor at the kickoff of the Twins’ annual winter caravan Monday.

Just kidding. It’s Baldelli — no mere pitching shortage can dent his laid-back serenity. Especially since he doesn’t believe he has one.

“We’re in a great spot,” Baldelli gushed about a Twins rotation that has question marks and cross-your-fingers after All-Stars Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi and newcomer Homer Bailey. “We’re in a great position with some of our young guys, [who will] come in and help us during the year. We have all the confidence in the world in those guys.”

Baldelli happened to be sitting near one of them, Randy Dobnak, at the team’s first promotional appearance of the winter caravan, a public interview in downtown Minneapolis that was simulcast on WCCO-AM. Dobnak, a rookie righthander who posted a 1.59 ERA in nine games (five starts) with the Twins in 2019, will compete with lefthanders and fellow rookies Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer this spring for the right to join the three veterans on the season-opening staff.