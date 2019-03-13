Bangor Middle and High School students of the month for February:

Grade 6

  • Andrew Schaub, son of Michael and Julie Schaub

Grade 7

  • Sam Crenshaw, son of Ben and Joy Crenshaw

Grade 8

  • Dustin McDonald, son of Barry and Cindy McDonald

Grade 9

  • Kaitlin Herman, daughter of Al and Kathy Herman

Grade 10

  • Haley Jones, daughter of John and Katie Jones

Grade 11

  • Cassidy Bores, daughter of Ron and Twila Bores

Grade 12

  • Trevor Jones, son of Merlin and Stacy Jones

