Bangor Middle and High School students of the month for February:
Grade 6
- Andrew Schaub, son of Michael and Julie Schaub
Grade 7
- Sam Crenshaw, son of Ben and Joy Crenshaw
Grade 8
- Dustin McDonald, son of Barry and Cindy McDonald
Grade 9
- Kaitlin Herman, daughter of Al and Kathy Herman
Grade 10
- Haley Jones, daughter of John and Katie Jones
Grade 11
- Cassidy Bores, daughter of Ron and Twila Bores
Grade 12
- Trevor Jones, son of Merlin and Stacy Jones
