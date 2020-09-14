 Skip to main content
Bank First to host shred event for food pantry Sept 19
Bank First will host a free shred day event Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at 110 W. Veterans Ave. in Tomah.

The event will be held rain or shine.

While the shred event is free and open to the public, Bank First is requesting that participants bring personal care items, non-perishable items or a cash donation in exchange for each bag of personal documents shredded. All donations will go to Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.

Confidential Records, an AAA-certified shredding company, will provide a mobile shredding unit to destroy all personal and confidential documents. The company employs licensed and bonded document-destruction specialists and guarantees the secure removal of the destroyed documents.

To ensure enough shredding space is available for the public, businesses with a large quantity of documents to be shredded are asked to not participate.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

