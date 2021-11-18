Barric is the ideal kitten! This little man loves life but loves people even more! Barric is a social young... View on PetFinder
An arrest has been made in a threat that shut down La Crosse Central High School on Thursday.
A West Salem man is facing two felony charges after his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Felicia Booker has opened SmashhTyme Southern Kitchen LLC, which serves up Southern cuisine for takeout and delivery from the Coulee Region Ce…
Mention the name Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, and you're likely to get varying views on the trial that begins Monday.
People who park their vehicles on La Crosse streets won’t have to worry about alternate-side parking this winter unless it snows.
Pope Francis is supported universally by Catholics around the world. However, there are two exceptions, American bishops, and Eternal Word Tel…
Jackson Flottmeyer and Calvin Hargrove each rushed for two touchdowns.
Double Barrel Bar, a new self-pour tavern, is now open in Tomah.
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases are at the highest rate yet in 2021, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Thursday, with hospitaliz…
Callers reported a large crowd gathered just before the shots were fired, and many vehicles left the area before deputies arrived. According to the sheriff’s office, police found “numerous” shell casings in the parking lot.
