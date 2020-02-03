Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel in Monday’s poll to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings.

Nos. 1-4 remained unchanged a week after the top seven teams held their rankings from the previous week, continuing a stretch of stability there in what has been an unpredictable season with a record-tying seven different teams reaching No. 1.

The Zags — who earned 15 first-place votes after having 19 a week earlier — spent four weeks atop the poll and went 7-0 during their stint at No. 1 before the Bears leapfrogged them. Baylor has won four games since reaching No. 1 and plays at Kansas State on Monday night, when the Bears look to extend their program-record winning streak to 19 games.

Before that, Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Louisville and Kansas had all appeared at No. 1. None lasted more than two weeks or won more than twice before suffering a loss that would knock them out of the top spot.