Bean bag competitors are invited to Tomah Recreation Park.
The Monroe County Fair is sponsoring a bean bag tournament Sunday, July 28. Registration starts at noon, followed by the tournament at 1 p.m. in the beer garden.
Registration is $20 for the "pick your own partner" division. If there's enough interest, there will also be a division with names of partners drawn from a hat with a fee of $5 per person.
All entry fee money goes toward 100 percent payback. There is no gate fee on the day of the tournament.
Participants under age 21 must be accompanied by a parent.
For more information, call the Monroe County Agricultural Society at 608-372-2081.
