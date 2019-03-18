Wisconsin wildlife officials will accept public input on a revision to Wisconsin’s black bear management during a Wednesday, March 27 meeting in Black River Falls.
The meeting, one of six across the state, will run from 7-9 p.m. at Lunda Community Center.
“There’s likely no wildlife species more emblematic of our northern forests,” said Scott Walter, DNR large carnivore specialist. “The management plan emphasizes the science-based approach to managing our state’s black bear population and will also address current issues such as range expansion into southern counties, agricultural damage, and hunting opportunity. Given the ecological importance of black bears and their direct relevance to so many people, we’re excited to get this plan into the hands of the public.”
The Department of Natural Resources has revised the plan to outline objectives and strategies to guide black bear management in the state from 2019-2029. The plan will be available for public comment at dnr.wi.gov, keyword “bear” from March 25 through April 14.
