The Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent opened the season beautifully. The day was picture perfect with blue sky, great temperatures and a supportive crowd. And the matches! Taking on the Roosters from Olmsted County in the first match, the Jacks triumphed 17 -7. The offensive display included two home runs by Connor “Coyote” Knerzer – one a grand slam. In spite of the final score the match was close in the early innings with the Jacks down 7-6 after four innings. The offense was accompanied by steady defense and Scott “Roman” Pechacek’s pitching.

While the second match was closer, the Jacks won handily. The Apple Jacks scored 15 aces against the Fillmore Fungi while holding them to 9 aces to win. But like the first match it was close in the early innings with the Jacks only ahead 9-8 after four. The match included a “bounce the ball off one player into the hands of another player” double play. Roman also pitched the team to victory in that match.

In between the Apple Jacks matches, the Fungi defeated the Roosters by a score of 18-9.

Coyote led the team in slugging with the two home runs and reached base seven times. Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer reached base safely eight times. Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, and Mike “Mickey” Jaquette were on seven times. Jon “Numbers” Jones and Jason “Kraken” Kluck were on six times. Reaching safely five times each were Eric “Stretch” Deetz, Jim “Ducky” Nissen, Randal “Spud” Flamm and Jared “Bear” Alexander. “Roman” reached four times. Also participating was Sawyer “Stormy” Knerzer.

Making sure that the players abided by the rules was umpire Dan ”Skunk” Deetz. All those runs kept tallykeeper Becky Deetz very busy. The photographers for the matches were Mary McLaughlin and Becky Deetz.

The next Apple Jacks match is Friday, June 2nd at Dream Acres Farm near Wykoff and Spring Valley. They return home on June 10th to again face the Fillmore Fungi.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook

Ball players from high school to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play in 2023. If you are interested in experiencing base ball as it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho Hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society.. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor