As a youngster growing up, Christmas time was really special. My dad would make sure my mom would have the money to buy us presents at Christmas time. Not only did he work 40 hours a week during trapping season, he gave the money he earned trapping to my mom.
Back in the day, that meant a lot of presents under the tree for my brother and me. Once Christmas Eve would come, my dad would pace back and forth from window to window and door to door watching for Santa. Then he would run in and tell us that he just saw him.
We would get all bundled up and go around a couple of blocks. Never finding him, we would go back to the house to my mom, saying that we missed Santa. And there under the tree were all our presents. And while the house no longer stands, the memories are always there.
— Becky Hatke of La Crosse
